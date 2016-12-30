Grab a brolly - Here's your New Year's weather

Heavy rain looks set to dampen celebrations across the North East this New Year according to the Met Office.

Today will see a breezy day with some sunny spells, while it will be cloudier further west, with the cloud thick enough to give some drizzle on the hills and a maximum Temperature 11 °C.

It will remain mild and breezy overnight and mostly cloudy, with occasional rain or drizzle over western hills.

A few clearer spells are likely in the east, with a minimum Temperature 7 °C.

New Year's Eve will be a generally cloudy day with outbreaks of rain continuing over the hills and a maximum temperature of 11 °C.

Winds will be increasing through the day, and, come evening persistent rain will spread south, turning heavy at times.

The start of 2017 will see the rain clearing to the south early on New Year's Day, then turning much colder with sunshine and wintry showers in coastal areas on Monday.

I will then become milder and cloudier on Tuesday.