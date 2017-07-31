Glasgow man charged over incident outside Sunderland off-licence

A man has been charged after an incident outside a city off-licence over the weekend.

At around 1.40pm on Saturday, police received a report of an incident outside Fletcher's Off Licence in Hendon.

Damage was caused to the premises and a man was taken to hospital with a head injury. He has since been discharged.

Kasey MacKinnon, 18, of Bondyke Street in Glasgow, is due to appear at Sunderland Magistrates' Court on August 22, charged with public order and criminal damage offences.

Police are appealing for members of the public with mobile phone footage of the incident to come forward.

Superintendent Paul Milner said: "We know people were in the area at the time and were filming the incident on their mobile phones and we are asking those people to get in contact.

"We're carrying out enquiries to establish what happened and that footage could be vital in our investigation."

Anyone with footage should contact Northumbria Police on 101 and ask to speak to Southern CID.