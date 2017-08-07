Future of city’s prosperity planned out for generations to come

A council vision aims will steer Sunderland to prosperity for the next 18 years is being drafted up - and could see green belt given over to build 3,800 new homes.

The plans will also aim to bring jobs, boost business, and improve transport links, as well as tackle deprivation, deal with the increasing waistlines and deal with environmental concerns.

Sunderland City Council says the proposals will ensure we have a “city that is open for business and growth, providing jobs and prosperity for local people”.

The measures aim to take into account the expected rise in population, with council stating the locations drawn up are the “best” places for new developments.

But one campaign has already been launched in a bid to stop one housing scheme to build 70 properties on West Park, off the A690 in East Herrington, which residents say would be a “disaster” for the surrounding area and is mounting an opposition group against the proposals for the land.

Families in Springwell Village have also raised concerns about the suggestion 40 homes could be built on Peareth Hall Farm and Gospel Hall Trust Meeting Houses, with their councillors making representations to pass on their concerns.

In addition to housing, the Core Strategy and Development Plan will consider:

• Identify three potential gypsy and traveller sites - with plots at Hendon Road East, a section of Leechmere Industrial Estate, off Sandmere Road and a section of car park at Hetton Lyons Park already drawn up but only one to be used - and two sites for travelling show people, with the rear of Pearson’s Industrial Estate in Hetton and the council’s depot in Market Place, due to close in two years, earmarked;

• Set aside 95 hectares of land to create and support jobs in addition to the International Advanced Manufacturing Park (IAMP), with a focus on retail and office developments in the city centre;

• Protecting the environment and address impact change, supporting the development of renewable and low carbon energy and flood reduction measures;

• Improve transport and make it more sustainable, concentrating on access to schools, hospitals, workplaces and centres, and also backing an expansion of the Metro and a new road infrastructure;

• Tackle health issues, placing restrictions on the number of hot food takeaways, among other proposals;

• A look at growth, with mobility, connectivity, health, wellbeing, skills and education plans.

Council Leader Paul Watson said: “The Core Strategy and Development Plan will guide and shape the development of our city for the next 18 years.

“It will have a positive impact on the lives of residents across Sunderland, and our wider reputation as a great place to visit and do business with.

“The input of local people will be instrumental in ensuring the plan delivers everything needed for Sunderland to reach its potential as a thriving, sustainable city.

“While the local plan is based on robust evidence and extensive research, it is by no means set in stone.

“We now need the people of Sunderland to get involved and have their say on our proposals.”

Cabinet secretary, Councillor Mel Speding said: “Sunderland’s population is growing and we need a minimum of 3,800 new homes by 2033 to meet our housing needs in accordance with Government methodology.

“Following extensive research to identify where our future homes could be built, the council has been unable to identify enough land in our existing communities to meet our needs.

“So, we have also had to consider a small number of sites which have not previously been developed which are currently in the green belt.

“Fifteen potential sites have been identified across the city for the purpose of the draft plan and local people will have the opportunity to give their views.

“The plan aims to ensure that any new development will be supported by appropriate infrastructure such as schools and healthcare, and help to deliver enhancements to local services and the transport network.”

The consultation will run until October 2, with more details available via www.sunderland.gov.uk/CSDP.

The list of proposed sites for housing.

Greenbelt sites listed for potential development and approximate number of homes which could be built:

North of Mount Lane, Springwell Village - 48;

Peareth Hall Farm and Gospel Hall Trust Meeting Houses, Springwell Village - 40;

Stoney Lane, Springwell - 54;

George Washington Hotel Golf Course (Pitch and Putt), Usworth - 40;

West of Waterloo Road, Usworth - 205;

Land at James Steel Park, Fatfield - 32 dwellings;

Southern Area Playing Fields, Rickleton - 202 dwellings;

Land at Glebe House Farm, Staithes Road, Pattinson - 41;

Land north and west of Ferryboat Lane, North Hylton - 135;

Land at Newcastle Road, Fulwell - 82;

Land at West Park, Middle Herrington -70;

Land adjacent to Herrington Country Park, Penshaw - 400;

New Herrington Workingmen’s Club, Houghton - 17;

Land to the east of The Granaries, Offerton - 10;

Redevelopment of Philadelphia Complex - 170.