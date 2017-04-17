Funeral fund for ex-soldier stabbed to death at Army barracks

A campaign has been launched to fund the funeral of a former soldier who died after being stabbed at an Army barracks.

Craig Guy, 34, from Washington, died at The Beacon at Catterick Garrison on Thursday night.

A 51-year-old man has been charged with his murder and has appeared before York Magistrates’ Court.

The Beacon offers supported housing for veterans who are homeless or facing living on the streets.

In the aftermath of his death, friends of Craig, who had also lived in Southwick, have launched a fundraiser to help his family cover his funeral costs.

The fund already stands at £960.

The page says: "Weʼre raising £2,000 to Helping towards funeral costs etc for a great friend, a gentle giant with a big heart.

"If anyone would like to help Craig's family in giving him a send off​ that he deserves any donations would be much appreciated.

"Craig's character was known to any one that met him a big-hearted friendly guy with time for anyone.

"A lot of us went to school with him or were neighbours or just friends whenever you bumped in to him over the years you would always be welcomed by his beaming smile that he always had.

"We all have our own memories of our friend, whether it was school social or from his time in the army serving his country which he loved helping others when away on his tours.

"RIP Craig."

A fundraising event to support the funeral costs will also be held on Saturday, April 29, at 7pm at the Whitehouse pub in Washington.