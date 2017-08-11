Fraud probe launched after false claims by charity 'fundraiser' in Sunderland bar

Police want to speak to this man as they try and track down a pub goer who claimed he was raising cash for charity.

The two incidents of fraud happened at the Stumble Inn on Chester Road, Sunderland, on Monday, June 26, at 1.35pm and Tuesday, June 27, at 8pm.

A man entered the premises and asked for sponsorship money for a sporting event.

He was given £100 cash but the event did not take place.

Police have released images of man they wish to trace as he may be able to assist with the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident or who recognises the man is asked to come forward and contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 087479F/17 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.