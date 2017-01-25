Four people taken to hospital after traffic crash in Sunderland

Four people have been taken to hospital after a two-car crash in Sunderland.

It happened next to the Toll Bar roundabout, in Ryhope Road.

Three ambulances were spotted at the scene just before 1pm.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service initially Tweeted: "Incident on A1018 #Ryhope concluded.

"RTC involving two vehicles.

"One male rescued by fire service personnel and conveyed to hospital."

Ambulances at the scene of a road traffic crash in Ryhope on Wednesday, January 25.

But a Northumbria Police spokeswoman said four people had been taken to hospital.

“At 12.30pm police responded to a report of a collision on Ryhope Road involving two vehicles,” she said.

“The road is now clear. Four people were taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital as a precaution. Those involved are not believed to be seriously injured.”