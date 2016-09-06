Four bailed over derby day violence

Four men arrested in connection with a derby day fight at a city pub have been bailed.
The four were arrested early yesterday in connection with a pre-arranged fight at the Williamson Jameson pub on Fawcett Street in Sunderland on Sunday, August 21 - shortly before Sunderland took on Middlesbrough in the first home game of the season.
Southern Area Command Superintendent Sarah Pitt said: "We believe this was a pre-arranged fight to coincide with the first match of the season and while four people were arrested on the day we believed there were other people involved and have been carrying out enquiries to identify those people.
"This was one isolated incident and is certainly not in keeping with what we would expect from a football match or what we have seen from our football fans in recent years."
The four men are due to answer bail on Saturday, October 29.
