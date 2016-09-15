Former Sunderland manager 'suspended by Sky Italia,' claim reports

Paolo Di Canio has been suspended as a Sky Italia pundit, according to reports.

The former Sunderland manager has been stood down from his role for being on air while sporting a tattoo which refers to Italian dictator Benito Mussolini.

It prompted complaints and Di Canio has since been suspended.

Sky Italia executive Jacques Raynard was quoted by a number of national newspapers as saying: "After speaking at length to Di Canio, and despite his professionalism and his expertise regarding football, we have decided together to suspend the partnership."

Di Canio gave a straight-arm fascist salute to Lazio's fans during his playing career, while his appointment as Sunderland boss led to the protest resignation of board member David Milliband.