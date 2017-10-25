Five-day closure for Sunderland route as new bridge moves closer to completion

Traffic will be closed off to traffic for five days as work nears the end on the New Wear Crossing - but could be shut for longer if bad weather hits.

European Way in Sunderland will shut from 8am on Monday to 6pm on Friday, closing off access to vehicles between Pallion Junction and the roundabout near to Pallion Industrial Estate.

Traffic will be diverted along St Luke’s Road, Meldon Road and Pallion Subway.

Pallion Junction and Pallion Metro station will be open as usual.

Due to a height restriction at the bridge in Pallion Subway, vehicles that are over 4.75m (15ft 6inches) will be diverted along St Luke’s Road, St Luke’s Terrace, Hylton Road, the A1231 and then onto Pallion New Road.

Those in charge of the project say the duration of the closure will be dependent upon the weather and the works progressing to schedule.

If poor weather results in a delay, the closure of European Way will be removed during the weekend and then reinstated at 8am on Monday, November 6.

Sunderland City Council leader, Councillor Paul Watson, said: “We are now beginning the final resurfacing works in Pallion as we inch closer to the completion of the New Wear Crossing in the spring of next year.

“Work is progressing very well with Sunderland’s new bridge, so it won’t be very long before it’s open to traffic.

"I know the roadworks in Pallion have been frustrating to businesses, residents and commuters, but we are almost at the end, so please bear with us.”

Work got underway on the New Wear Crossing in May 2015.

Farrans Construction and Victor Buyck Steel Construction, which formed FVB Joint Venture, are delivering the cable-stayed bridge and road improvement scheme on behalf of the council.

The new bridge and road improvement programme is phase two of the Sunderland Strategic Transport Corridor, which is a five-phase plan to improve links between the A19 and Sunderland City Centre and the Port of Sunderland.

The new bridge will help reduce congestion around the city, speed up journey time for motorists and will enable a huge area of land along the south side of the River Wear to be regenerated and developed.

It will also help attract investment into the city, create jobs and breathe new life into the old industrial area of the riverbank that has become derelict over time.

FVB project director Stephen McCaffrey said: “I recognise that road closures can be inconvenient, but the closure of European Way is necessary to enable Northumbrian Roads to complete the resurfacing works.

“Provided poor weather doesn’t hamper progress, the works should be complete by the end of the week.

"I urge people to drive carefully through the diversion and according to the speed limits.”