Fish thief caught eating stolen loot in front of Sunderland sushi bar

A fish lover was caught sitting outside a Sunderland restaurant eating sushi he had stolen from inside.

Terry Cartman, 29, helped himself to the snack after crawling under partially-closed shutters at Nudo Sushi Box on June 16.

Nudo Sushi Box Market Square, Sunderland.

When police arrived he was busy enjoying his £15 meal on a bench in front of the premises, Sunderland magistrates heard.

Prosecutor Paul Doney said a members of staff at Nudo was at work at 8.10pm - after the business had closed for the evening - with the roller-shutters partially pulled down.

He said: “He became aware of a man who had entered the store. He was slumped against the window and appeared to be extremely intoxicated.”

The court heard Cartman was told the sushi bar had closed and he could not buy any food.

Mr Doney said Cartman simply responded ‘it’s alright’, and grabbed some sushi from the display.

He added: “He has then sat on a bench outside and began eating the sushi.

“He was found by police still eating the sushi and was arrested and taken to the police station. The offence is admitted.”

Cartman, of Roker Avenue, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to theft.

Phillipa Wylie, defending, said: “Mr Cartman is no stranger to the courts.

“He’s struggled with alcohol addiction for a number of years.

“The sushi bar is an establishment which he visits frequently.

“He’s taken sushi and he’s sat outside and he’s consumed it.

“Police have come across him eating it outside.”

Cartman was given a conditional discharge for 12 months and was told to pay £15 in compensation to Nudo.