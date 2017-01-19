Firefighters tackle major house blaze in Sunderland

Firefighters are tackling a major house fire in a Sunderland street.

Smoke and flames could be seen coming from the top floor of a terraced house in Croft Avenue, behind the Chester's pub.

Fire in Croft Avenue. Credit: Michael Cook.

Seven fire appliances, including an aerial ladder platform, and 28 firefighters attended the two-storey building

Michael Cook, whose bedroom overlooks the scene 15 to 20 metres away, said the fire broke out at about 2.10pm.

The 21-year-old student said: "I live just opposite to the street..

"it was just lots of smoke at first, then eventually, just as the fire service arrived, you actually could see flames coming out of the windows.

Fire in Croft Avenue. Credit: Michael Cook.

"They've managed to put the fire out, but it's still smoking. I think it's generally out now, but the police and fire service are still there.."

"I'm not sure what caused it, it looks like it started in the attic.

"The roof of the house is really messed up, all the beams are really damaged.

"I don't think anybody was inside at the time."

Fire in Croft Avenue. Credit: Lynn Carter

Lynn Carter, from Ford estate, captured the drama on video, after she came across the fire while out shopping at about 2pm.

The 50-year-old domestic said: "I was at Aldi and I saw a bit of smoke when I was walking along Chester Road.

"I walked past the street and the smoke got thicker and thicker.

"There were four fire engines that turned up.

Fire in Croft Avenue. Credit: Lynn Carter.

"The roof was absolutely blazing. It was bad."

A nearby resident who wished no to be named said: "Something drastic must have happened because the roof seems to have come off.

"There is obviously a big fire, there were lots of emergency services here, pretty much straight away. It was frightening to see."

A spokeswoman from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said: "We have six fire engines in attendance."

More follows on this story.

