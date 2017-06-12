Firefighters tackle blaze after van bursts into flames on Sunderland road

Firefighters have tackled a blaze after a van burst into flames on a Sunderland road.

The incident took place on Timber Beech Road, North Hylton, yesterday, as the Renault van carried a generator to supply a mobile catering trailer.

Firefighters were called to the scene at 11.32am and used an Holmatro spreader to force open a side door of the van, which was blocked by the catering trailer, parked alongside it.

They then used three hose reels and two breathing apparatus to tackle the fire in the rear of the van.

A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said there was no record of any injuries and nobody was taken to hospital.

The cause of the fire was put down to to accidental generator malfunction.

Please note: The Echo was originally informed by Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service that a person was cut free from the vehicle. However, they have now clarified that this information was incorrect.

We updated the article as soon as we were made aware of this error.