Firefighters isolate fuse after smell of smoke causes concern in early hours

A householder called for help after concerns the electricity system in his house was causing a smell of smoke.

A crew from North Moor Fire Station were called to a house in Nursery Road in Silksworth just after 3am today when a man reported he could smell fumes.

He had already disconnected a section of the fuses in its electricity system, with a thermal imaging camera used by the firefighters to check the console, which was stored under the stairs.

They found a cut off fuse was overheating and managed to disconnect it.

An engineer from Northern Powergrid was called out to the house to carry out further checks.