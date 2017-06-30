Fire crews to visit Sunderland tower blocks after Grenfell fire disaster

Fire crews are to visit all of Sunderland's high rise buildings next week as part of a safety and reassurance campaign following the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

At least 80 people died at Grenfell, in London, after a fire engulfed most of the building during the night of June 14.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) are to visit all of the city's high rise buildings, of six floors or more, after concerns were raised about fire safety.

The buildings will be among 182 in Tyne and Wear visited by TWFRS crews, Fire Safety and Prevention and Educations (P&E) teams.

Aberdeen Tower, on Amsterdam Road, Sunderland, and Echo Building, in West Wear Street, will receive a visit on Monday at 10.30am.

That will be followed three hours later by visits to Amble Tower, on Amsterdam Road, and Planet House, in West Street, and two hours after that to Amalfi Tower, on Amsterdam Road, and Eglinton Tower, in Abbs Street.

On Tuesday, fire crews will be at Aldenham Tower, on Aldenham Road, and Dock Street Flats, in Dock Street, at 10.30am, while at 1.30pm, they will visit Australia Tower, on Aldenham Road, and Church Street North Flats, on Church Street North.

The Tuesday visits will conclude at 3.30pm at Aden Tower, on Aldenham Road, and Devonshire Tower, in Abbs Street.

More of the city's tower blocks will be visited on Wednesday. At 10.30am, fire crews will be at Altrincham Tower, on Amsterdam Road, and Dame Dorothy Crescent Flats, on Dame Dorothy Crescent.

At 1.30pm, they will be at Astral House, in West Street, and Victor Street Flats, in Victor Street, while at 3.30pm, they will visit Solar House, in West Street, and Zetland Square Flats, in Zetland Square.

Darcy Court, in Darcy Street, will receive a visit at 10.30am on Thursday, followed three hours later by South Durham Court, in Besford Grove, and at 3.30pm at Hedworth Court, on Hudson Road.

Three of Sunderland's high rise buildings will be visited on Friday - Londonderry Tower, in James William Street, at 10.30am, Lumley Tower, also on James William Street, at 1.30pm, and Lambton Tower, on Walton Lane, at 3.30pm.

Alan Robson, TWFRS assistant chief officer, said: “We know that following the terrible fire in Grenfell Tower, many residents in high rise homes have been concerned about fire safety in their buildings.

"The facts are that the levels of fire safety compliance in high-rise dwellings across Tyne and Wear is very high.

"But we also know that some residents have been unsettled by recent events, and we are here to provide them with the reassurance that they need.

"Since the tragedy we have been working with local authorities and other housing providers to support their fire safety responsibilities, as well as providing reassurance and fire safety information to residents."

Mr Robson added: “Our position is clear, we work closely with housing providers to give residents the confidence that their buildings are safe.

"The additional ongoing work with local authorities and other housing providers and the launch of this further phase of our reassurance campaign, compliments this activity.

"In addition residents can find a range of very helpful information on our website: www.twfire.gov.uk to support them in helping to keep their homes fire safe.”

Fire safety checks will be undertaken in the next phase of the programme, while crews will carry out inspections to update building knowledge and prevention teams will be on hand to provide advice to residents.

Mr Robson said: "Effective fire safety involves safe buildings, informed residents and an intelligence-led fire service.

"We believe that these visits will provide the reassurance and information that is required by occupants.”