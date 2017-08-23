Families’ anger over fly-tipping in Sunderland neighbourhood

Residents have been left shocked after yobs dumped piles of rubbish in a Wearside community.

Smashed glass, wood, cardboard and plastics were left in Pottery Bank in South Hylton, Sunderland, sometime over the weekend.

Rubbish dumped in Pottery Bank, South Hylton.

Sunderland City Council workers have been out to clear the debris earlier this week, with civic chiefs calling on anyone who witnesses people fly-tipping to contact them.

One woman who lives in the area told the Echo: “It’s absolutely disgusting.

“My daughter was walking my dog down that way and she had to pick her up because of all the glass that was there.

“The people who’ve done this should be ashamed of themselves.

“They’re ruining a nice area for the rest of us by dumping rubbish everywhere.”

The woman added: “I don’t think that these people realise the damage they are doing.

“It means kids can’t go down to areas like that because it isn’t safe enough for them and their families.

“It should be left clean and tidy, not covered in waste like it has been.

“I bet it costs a lot to get people to come out and clean it away as well.”

Councillor Michael Mordey, portfolio holder for city services, also condemned those responsible.

He said: “Fly-tipping investigation officers discovered the fly-tipping at Pottery Bank during their routine patrols of the area on Monday morning.

“Sadly no evidence of those responsible could be found but the team cleaned as much as they could from the public footpath and further work is planned to remove the remaining debris from the embankment.

“While the vast majority of residents take a pride in their city and dispose of their rubbish correctly, the actions of the irresponsible few make the city look unsightly and I would encourage anyone who sees someone fly-tipping or has concerns about it to report it by telephoning 0191 520 5550 or visiting our website www.sunderland.gov.uk.”