Escape room challenge ‘The Strategy’ opens in Sunderland

Sunderland will this weekend welcome its latest escape room attraction after a family’s love of solving clues developed into a new business venture for their mum.

Deon Winter is due to open The Strategy this weekend, with the first of the games harking back to Sunderland’s shipbuilding roots.

After witnessing a distressing mafia murder in a ship yard, teams find themselves trapped inside a crate bound for an unknown destination and must crack a set of clues to find the key within an hour before the ship leaves.

It will be followed by two other tougher games, one with a bank vault theme and the other a maze, as the venue develops. Teams of between two and eight can take part.

Deon has used her skills as a light installation artist to put together the new venture, along with her children’s experience of the games they have played to ensure it brings in visitors.

Deon is mum to Anna, 25, Alice, 23, Bliss, 15 and Antoninio, 11.

The 46-year-old, who grew up in Sunderland, has returned to the North East after living in Northampton.

She said: “My family love escape rooms and it’s something they want to go and do continuously.

“I’m an artist by trade and I’ve had commissions put in public places, so basically I’ve combined them and the idea of the escape rooms really appealed to me.

“I had a group of guys who came up from London and they hold the record for doing these games with something like 230, and they give it the thumbs up.

“The project so far is going really good, excellent, and it’s all coming together after a long time and to see it ready to open is exciting.

“It is challenging but it will suit all sorts of people and everyone has to work together as a team.”

The Strategy, based at Pallion Residents Enterprise off Victory Street, opens on Saturday.

For more details visit www.the-strategy.co.uk.

It is the second escape room challenge to open in Sunderland.

Clue HQ is based in John Street in the city centre.