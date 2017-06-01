End of an era at Sunderland furniture giant ScS

Kevin Royal is giving up his seat at Sunderland furniture giant ScS.

The long-serving director has confirmed he will leave the firm next year.

Kevin has been with the company for more than 35 years, and has played an instrumental role in the development of the business and its transformation from a four store family-owned North East business, to a nationwide sofa and flooring specialist and listed plc with a sales turnover of more than £400million.

He built up a knowledge of the firm from top to bottom by serving in many of its flagship stores before being appointed Regional Manager in 1997, and being further promoted to Sales Director in 1999.

He was a member of the plc board for a number of years, when the group first listed on the London Stock Exchange, and more recently in 2016 was named as the group’s Managing Director.

He will depart in early 2018, after overseeing the handover process in the coming months.

He explained the plan had been in the pipeline for more than a year.

"Fourteen months ago I began putting together a succession plan to help future proof the retail senior management team of the ScS business, and this is now in place," he said.

"Therefore, the time is right for me to start to hand over the reins to them, and this I will do over the coming months.

"I wish to thank everyone for their support over many years and I look forward to hopefully watching the business grow from strength to strength."

ScS CEO David Knight, said: “Kevin has played a key role in building the business and developing the team. He is a great role model and a naturally gifted retailer.

"On behalf of the entire business I would like to thank Kevin for his contribution and wish him well for the future.”