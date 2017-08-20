Emergency services on scene of two-car crash on Sunderland road

Emergency services are attending the scene of a two-car collision on a busy Sunderland road.

Shortly before 1pm, two cars collided on Riverside Road, near Sainsbury's.

Emergency services are now at the scene. Picture by OWERS MEDIA.

Although there are no injuries, one person remains trapped in their car.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: "We were called to the incident at 12.56pm.

"Two vehicles were involved, but there were no injuries.

"One person remains in the vehicle waiting to be released by the fire service."