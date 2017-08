Have your say

Emergency services are dealing with a six-vehicle rush-hour smash on the A19.

The A19 is closed southbound from the A690 Doxford Park junction after the collision , which happened near Seaham at shortly before 9am.

The scene of a crash on the A19 near Murton.

A number of fire engines, police vehicles, ambulances and highways vehicles are on the scene and the carriageway is blocked, following the smash at the Seaton exit for Seaham B1404.

