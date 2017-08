Have your say

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash which has closed part of the A19.

Police were called to the multi-vehicle smash near Seaham at about 7.15pm this evening.

The A19 northbound has been closed between the A1018 and A690 and diversions are in place.

Motorists are asked to leave A19 at A1018 towards Sunderland, then follow signs for A1231 back to A19.