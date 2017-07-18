Emergency services dealing with a multi vehicle crash on A19

Motorists are being warned of tailbacks due to a multi-vehicle incident on the A19.

Firefighters and police have been called to the scene at 8.20am today where three cars and a heavy good vehicle are believed to be involved in the crash, on the southbound carriageway just after the A690 roundabout.

People are reported trapped and there are tailbacks of traffic building up.

Go North East says the X9 and X10 buses are being diverted via Houghton le Spring and Hetton towards Easington.

More information to follow.