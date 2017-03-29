Eight places in Sunderland and around Jermain Defoe can go after turning vegan

Sunderland and England star Jermain has become something of a darling among vegans after announcing he'd switched to the plant-based diet as a way of prolonging his career.
Already winning hearts for his performances on the pitch, and for his caring and compassion towards severely ill Bradley Lowery, Defoe has now made vegans beam after announcing he has joined their number. Here we take a light-hearted look at places which will be happy to help him on his new path.
Almost Done!
Registering with Sunderland Echo means you're ok with our terms and conditions.