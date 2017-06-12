Driver cut free as van is engulfed in flames on Sunderland road

A driver had to be cut free from his van after the vehicle was engulfed in flames on a Sunderland road.

The terrifying incident took place on Timber Beech Road, North Hylton, yesterday, as the Renault van carried a generator to supply a mobile catering trailer.

Firefighters were called to the scene at 11.32am and used Holmatro cutting equipment to free the driver from the blazing vehicle.

They then used three hose reels and two breathing apparatus to tackle the fire in the rear of the van.

A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said there was no record of any injuries and the driver was not taken to hospital.

The cause of the fire was put down to to accidental generator malfunction.