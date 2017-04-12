Drinker urinated on pub wall

A drinker was so desperate for the toilet he relieved himself against the wall of a pub despite knowing police were right behind him.

Richard Frew, 29, had left the New Tavern in Speculation Place, Concord, Saturday, January 14, when he realised he needed to urinate, Sunderland magistrates heard.

He could clearly see that a police vehicle had pulled up behind him – but the defendant continued to urinate up against the side of the wall Laura Johnson, prosecuting

Frew, who lives a 30-minute walk away, decided to use the wall of the pub as a urinal when bouncers refused to let him back inside because it was closing time, the court was told.

Even a marked police vehicle pulling up behind him was enough to deter Frew from completing his mission.

Prosecutor Laura Johnson said: “This offence occurred at 1,45am outside the New Tavern pub.

“The defendant was seen by a police officer urinating against the side of the pub on Front Street.

“He could clearly see that a police vehicle had pulled up behind him.

“The defendant continued to urinate up against the side of the wall.

Frew, of Mendip Drive, Lambton, Washington, admitted urinating in a public place.

Bushra Begum, defending, said: “This is a straightforward offence.

“There is nothing much that I can add, other than he tells me he was at the pub just prior to being approached by the police.

“He had tried to gain entry back into the pub but they wouldn’t let him in.

“His own property was a 30-minute walk away.

“He didn’t know what to do and unfortunately he did what he did.

“He felt at that moment in time it was desperate.

“In respect of his personal circumstances, he has just started employment.

“He is here today with his father and he is embarrassed that he is here for this particular offence.”

Frew was sentenced to a six-month conditional discharge and was told to pay £85 costs and a £20 surcharge.

Bench chairman Anthony Houldsworth said: “For this offence we are punishing you for your stupidity, but punish you we must.”