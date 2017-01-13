Dramatic waves crash over Sunderland promenade as tidal surge strikes

Emergency services are out in force at Sunderland seafront as the predicted strong winds combine with the high spring tide to send waves crashing over the promenade.

Authorities have been preparing for flooding over the past few days, and people were warned to stay off the beach as the weather and tidal conditions make the area lethal.

...

Businesses in the area had previously rehearsed plans and Sunderland City Council has been working with the Environment Agency to monitor the situation and provide advice and support as needed.

