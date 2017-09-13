Delays and lane closures on A19 as Storm Aileen makes roads hazardous

Drivers had a tricky ride into work early this morning as Storm Aileen makes conditions treacherous, but overall the North East escaped the worst.

The Highways Agency last night put out amber warnings for heavy winds on the A19 Hylton Bridge and Tees Viaduct crossings, and high-sided vehicles are advised to use alternative routes.

The Redheugh Bridge over the River Tyne was also subject to the warnings, which were in place for overnight and early this morning.

The conditions caused lane closures earlier in the morning on the northbound carriageway of the A19 after Testos roundabout. Water could be seen spraying over the central reservation into the southbound carriageway as drivers passed through.

The North East Combined Authority (NECA) urged drivers to take care on their way in.

It reported heavy slow-moving northbound traffic on the A19 between the A1290 Downhill Lane heading to the Testos roundabout.

The public transport system also appeared to escape unscathed. Metro services were out of action between South Gosforth and Shiremoor first thing, but were back in operation before 8am.