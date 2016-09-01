Deadline Day verdict: Sunderland fans give their views

Sunderland supporters have given mixed views on the club’s Transfer Deadline Day dealings.

The Black Cats broke their record fee to sign Lorient midfielder Didier Ndong for more than £13million, while also securing Manchester City defender Jason Denayer on a loan deal.

It was thought that Rubin Kazan midfielder Yann M’Vila, who starred for the Wearsiders last season during a loan spell, would make a permanent move to the Stadium of Light, but the signing did not go through.

The Frenchman is expected join the club in January.

David Moyes has now signed eight players since being installed as manager in late July, but many supporters are concerned at the lack of investment in certain areas.

In an online poll, in which some 700 Echo readers took part, 76% said they were not happy with the business done by the club.

On the Echo’s website Pegosafc said: “Revamped the squad, I would say destroyed the squad.

“No reserve goalkeeper, no reserve striker, what does that tell us all? Pickford has now a thigh strain not a bad one up to now.just need defoe to get a knock and where will we be?”

Bigtwister wrote: “As usual we wait until the last minute to do our business and it’s too late. Moyes did come in late but some of the blame can and should be laid at his feet.”

Howpooristhat wrote: “Well we kept hold of Kone and there was no further bids from Everton so that was a load of paper hype.

“Shame about the forward situation but what none of us know is the money that was promised or never materialised for Moyes to spend.”

MackemRon wrote: “We are an absolute laughing stock when it comes to transfer windows.

“Season after season we are promised this, that and the other and we always end up with the cast offs no one else wants.”

On the Echo’s Facebook page, Sean Northage wrote: “Happy or not it’s done now just got to make the best of it.

“Until January the fate or the club is down to the players.”

Graeme Cowan said: “Not happy at all but let’s see what happens!”

An upbeat Steve Crombie wrote: “Lads, we know it’s going to be tough, stop talking about relegation and like always, let’s get behind the team on the pitch on the day, like we always do, week in week out let’s give the lads our support and get more points on the board.”

And Ian Wainwright wrote: “If Defoe gets injured it’s game over, it’s total incompetence to have a lack of strikers and goalkeepers.”