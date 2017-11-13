Dance City to offer free sessions in Sunderland

Dance City is coming to Sunderland – and offering free taster sessions.

The free classes are for everyone to try – whether people already dance or not – and take place from 10am to 4pm on Saturday and Sunday, December 9 and 10.

They take place at Dance City’s new studio in The Fire Station, at the heart of Sunderland’s cultural quarter.

Dance City say a variety of classes will be on offer to suit people of all ages and abilities.

Artistic director Anthony Baker says they have a dance style to suit everyone and visitors can try as many sessions as they like.

He said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming everyone, whether they’ve danced before or not, to our new Sunderland studios.

“Dance is a creative, fun, social and physical activity that is great for keeping fit and active, boosting self-confidence and improving coordination.

“We’ll be offering 30 classes for adults, children and families from January. These taster sessions are about having fun and trying out new things.”

The taster sessions are being offered ahead of Dance City Sunderland’s new programme of classes – which start on Monday, January 15.

Attendance at the taster sessions is free but ticketed, and must be booked in advance at dancecity.co.uk or by calling 0191 261 0505.