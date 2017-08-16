Controversial commentator uses backdrop of Sunderland's stadium in online rants

An American commentator who rallies against homosexuals and Jewish people has used an image of the Stadium of Light as the background image for his videos.

Coach Dave Daubenmire has used a shot of the Sunderland ground in the clips he has posted, showing the North Stand emblazoned with Ha'way the Lads in red and white seats.

It is understood Sunderland AFC is trying to have the videos featuring its ground taken down via legal channels.

Fans have contacted the club to express concerns about the content of the videos used alongside the shot of the stand.

The introduction to Mr Daubenmire's Pass the Salt online videos claim they are the "views, the opinions and seemingly outrageous comments expressed in this programme are based on the holy spirit leading of a man called Coach."

Among the issues the Christian commentator tackles is pride parades, which he says involves "young souls parading their sin in the public streets" and suggests gay people should be drowned "rather than mislead these little ones."

He also claims it is "self-destructive behaviour" and that the view that homosexuality is normal as a "lie".

He has also spoken out about US President Donald Trump's Jewish advisers.

Other subjects he has broadcast on include abortion, feminism and the country's justice system, with his own site setting out how he was sacked as a high school sports coach for mixing prayer with his coaching.

He has used the image of the Stadium of Light as the background image for his video since June.

Other sport stadiums have also been used in the videos, with another now on his latest instalments.