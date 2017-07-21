Conference casts spotlight on unwavering work of nurses and midwives

More than 350 nurses and midwives gathered to take part in a first conference of its kind as they looked at the future of delivering care to patients.

Staff gathered for the inaugural annual conference between South Tyneside NHS Foundation Trust and City Hospitals Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust.

The conference between the two organisations brought together nursing and midwifery teams to celebrate and showcase the work taking place to improve local NHS services and enhance patient experiences of care.

Areas discussed included the future of bladder and bowel care, proving outcomes in paediatric diabetes clinics, the role of nurse practitioners in pre-operative care, the treatment of pressure ulcers outside of hospital and preventing falls in hospitals.

Chief executive of South Tyneside and City Hospitals Sunderland NHS Foundation Trusts Ken Bremner, paid tribute to the vital role of nurses and midwives and thanked staff their unwavering commitment to deliver high quality, safe patient care as demand for NHS services and public expectations continue to rise.

He said: “The pressures on our NHS are, without doubt, greater than ever before and this means the challenges facing our frontline teams, every day, are also greater than ever before.

“The challenges facing the NHS mean we must think differently about how we care for patients in future and what we can do to keep our patients healthy and well – the knowledge and skills of our nurses and midwives means they are pivotal in helping us evolve our services in years to come.”

Melanie Johnson, executive director of nursing and patient experience across both South Tyneside and City Hospitals Sunderland, added: “Nursing and midwifery is a complex and demanding profession and our teams across South Tyneside and Sunderland do a truly exceptional job, every single day, providing compassionate care for our patients.

“Despite the pressures they face, our nursing staff are constantly looking beyond the day job for ways in which they can lead improvements in patient care and today’s conference demonstrates the passion and commitment we all share to continuously raise the bar on quality.”

Guest speakers included Matt King OBE, who was paralysed playing rugby as a teenager, and Katie Banham, a chartered psychologist and strengths coach.