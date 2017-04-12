Classical Indian dance show heads to Sunderland Minster

A classical Indian dance show is set to raise the roof at Sunderland Minster.

Gods & Mortals will be staged at the city centre church on Friday, May 12, as part of Sunderland Stages. It’s being stage by Kadam/Pulse Odissi Ensemble, who are the UK’s only odissi dance group, who’ve thrilled London audiences at the Southbank Centre.

Odissi is one of the principle Indian dance styles and is recognised by its close replication of poses found on classical temple sculptures and by its vivid storytelling.

Helen Ferguson, director of Sunderland Stages, said: “This will be a fantastic event for Sunderland, giving audiences the chance to experience a vibrant performance of odissi dance and traditional Indian music in the dramatic setting of the Minster. What a fabulous way to spend a Friday evening taking in an exciting cultural experience in our city.”

Gods & Mortals is presented as part of a new collaboration between GemArts and Sunderland Stages.

Vikas Kumar, director of GemArts, which promotes diverse artists and work, said: “It is fitting that GemArts and Sunderland Stages will showcase classical Odissi dance, first seen in the temples of eastern Indian, within one of our regions stunning minsters this May, and we are thrilled to have been given a platform to bring this fantastic work to the North East.

“Audiences to Gods & Mortals can expect a breathtakingly beautiful style of dance, marked by sculpturesque positions, with four of the UK’s top odissi dancers performing as part of the ensemble.

•Tickets for Gods & Mortals cost £12 full price and £10 for concessions. For more information or to book tickets visit www.sunderlandstages.co.uk or contact the box office on 0191 561 3455.

s