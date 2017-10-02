Cheers to a brand new Sunderland beer competition - and you could be the winner!

We’re raising a toast today to the Tall Ships Races - by giving you a chance to name a nautically themed beer.

We’re calling on Sunderland Echo readers to come up with names for a new cask ale which will be produced for next year’s Tall Ships spectacle.

Sunderland Tall Ship Races 2018 Maxim beer naming competition. From left Culture Portfolio Holder Councillor John Kelly,, Sun FM's Simon Grundy and Danni Moore, Maxim Brewery MD Mark Anderson and Tall Ships Project Director Ian Flannery

All we need you to do is suggest something which fits in perfectly with the Tall Ships theme and Sunderland’s links to it.

We want our readers to put forward anything nautical or Tall Ships-related .... in other words, Sunderland themes that are catchy and will aid the sale of beer!

The Echo has been joined in the competition by Maxim Brewery (which is producing the new brew), the Sunderland City Council tall ships media team as well as Tall Ships media partners SunFM who are also encouraging their own followers to nominate.

And what a prize awaits the winners of this great new competition.

One lucky person will receive a tour of Maxim Brewery and may even get to help out in the brewing of the Tall Ships beer.

Sunderland City Council Portfolio Holder for Public Health, Wellness and Culture, Councillor John Kelly said: “The Tall Ships Races in Sunderland 2018 is a fantastic opportunity for the city to not only welcome hundreds of thousands of visitors but to also show its sense of adventure.

“The council is working with many people and organisations to organise such an iconic event. I’m delighted Maxim Brewery has come on board to work with two of our official media partners, The Sunderland Echo and SunFM to show their support in such a unique way.

“I urge other local and regional businesses to follow this fantastic example, get in touch with the project team to discuss ways in which they can be part of this unique event in the city and make the most of the many opportunities available.”

The timetable for the competition is as follows;

October 2 to October 13 - Both the Sunderland Echo and Sun FM will hold a joint competition for a Tall Ships cask beer name.

October 16 - The best entries will be chosen and the top ten will go forward to a public vote.

October 18 to October 25 - Watch out for details on how you can pick your favourites, through a vote on the Sunderland Echo website.

November 6 – The name of the winning beer will be announced.

It’s your chance to get in on the Tall Ships buzz - and win a great prize.

But first, we need those entries before we can get round to the voting stage.

So get your suggestions in. They must be with us by midday on Friday, October 13.

Email them to chris.cordner@jpress.co.uk, or post them to Chris Cordner, Alexander House, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton le Spring, Sunderland, DH4 5RA.