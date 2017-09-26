Charlotte Crosby heading for the I'm a Celebrity jungle according to reports

Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby is said to be among the latest contestants due to enter the I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! camp.

The former barmaid from Sunderland is reported to be one of the 12 names being gathered up by producers for the next run of the show, fronted by the region's very own Ant and Dec.

If she appears in the show, she will follow on from another former Geordie Shore personality, Vicky Pattison, and fellow North Eastener Scarlett Moffatt.

The programme runs over three weeks and will see entrants battle it out to become king or queen of the jungle, with the celebs to embark on bushtucker trials, be showered in insects and attempt to complete physical tasks to win meals for the camp.

No official date has been released by ITV, but the show is expected to air in November and into December.

It has been confirmed singer, songwriter, dancer and actor Vanessa White is to take part.

Other rumoured guests include The Only Way is Essex's Gemma Collins, who lasted three days in the jungle during the 2014 series before she left, and fellow Towie Danielle Armstrong, Rebekah Vardy, wife of Leicester City player Jamie, Jonny Mitchell from Love Island, Ryan Thomas, who played Jason Grimshaw in Coronation Street and George Best's son Calum.