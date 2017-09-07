Charity walk aims to raise funds to help bring paralysed Sunderland dad home

Dedicated family and friends will be stepping out this weekend as part of a campaign to bring home a Sunderland dad-of-two.

John Lindsay’s life changed forever when he fell down the stairs at his Silksworth home during an epileptic seizure, breaking his neck, and leaving him paralysed from the waist down.

John and Jennifer

Though the 45-year-old has regained some mobility since the accident in August 2016, John - who is dad to Jennifer, 10, and Jon, 17 - has been unable to return home because it is unsuitable for his complex needs.

His family have since launched a Bring John Home campaign to raise the £300,000 needed to find a specially-adapted bungalow which is more suited to his needs, and bring the family back together.

As part of the ongoing campaign, wife Claire, 38, will lead a 12-mile fundraising walk from John’s care centre in Peterlee to the Stadium of Light this Saturday ahead of Sunderland’s clash with Sheffield United.

Claire said: “It’s quite hard to put into words. It just means so much to us both. How do you live without your soulmate? It’s like half of you is missing.”

It’s expected to take the team four hours to complete the walk, which will begin at The Hawthorns at 7am, and is estimated to finish at the Stadium of Light at 12.30pm.

There are stop off points along the way and everyone is invited to join in, with refreshments available.

The rough times for the stop offs are The Village Inn in Easington at 8.15am; The Times Inn in Dalton-le-Dale at 9.30am and Ryhope Village Green at 11am.

Anyone wishing to take part can visit the Bring John Home Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/bringjohnhome.co.uk

Donations to Bring John Home can be made at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/bringjohnhome2