Car stripped after being stolen from Sunderland driveway

Police have issued a CCTV picture after a car was stolen and stripped in Sunderland.

The car was stolen from a driveway in Herrington just after midnight yesterday, Sunday, September 3.

The vehicle was later found in Cambridge Road in Silksworth with no wheels and the inside had been stripped.

Officers are carrying out enquiries to trace the offender and asking anyone with information to get in contact.

Any witnesses should contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 107376L/17 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.