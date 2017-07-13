Car fire causes major disruption on A19 in Sunderland

A car has caught fire on the A19 in Sunderland causing severe delays
An ambulance and crews from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service are on the scene on the northbound carriageway near the A690.
Disruption is said to be severe.
