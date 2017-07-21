Car containing police uniform stolen in Sunderland burglary

A car containing police uniform has been stolen in an early morning burglary in Sunderland.

Northumbria Police are appealing for information after the incident, which took place in Woodside, Ashbrooke.

Police say the burglary took place between midnight and 1am yesterday morning.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: "Police are appealing for information after a car containing police uniform was stolen in Sunderland.

"Between midnight and 1am on Thursday, July 20, there was a burglary in Woodside in Sunderland.

"During the burglary keys to a blue Vauxhall Corsa registration BP15 NWV were taken and the car subsequently stolen.

"Inside the car was a Civil Nuclear Constabulary police uniform including a hi-viz police jacket, police cap, helmet, respirator and back pack.

"Police are appealing for information about the burglary and whereabouts of the stolen car and police uniform.

"Any witnesses should ring Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 56 200717 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."