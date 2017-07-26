Call centre manager found dead in Sunderland Travelodge had lethal levels of morphine in system

A call centre manager found dead in a Sunderland Travelodge had lethal levels of morphine in his system, an inquest heard.

Ryan Thomas Wilson, 31, was discovered in a room at the hotel in High Street West at 1.15pm on March 26, the hearing at Sunderland Civic Centre was told.

Coroner’s officer Laura Whing said Mr Wilson’s body was identified by a family member after he was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

An investigation into the death of Mr Wilson, of Cam Mead, Thristley Wood, near Hall Farm, in Sunderland, concluded there was no third-party involvement or suspicious circumstances.

Sunderland senior coroner Derek Winter said a post mortem was carried out by Home Office pathologist Dr Jennifer Bolton the day after Mr Wilson was found.

Dr Bolton’s report, dated July 17, recorded the cause of death was acute bronchopneumonia, caused by morphine toxicity.

Toxicology tests showed the levels of morphine in Mr Wilson’s system was “well within the lethal range”.

However, the report stated that tolerance does build up with the use of opiates, while drugs will have continued to break down as Mr Wilson lay unconscious.

Mr Winter said: “Ryan died at High Street West, Sunderland, his death being confirmed at 13.15 hours.

“Tests showed a concentration of morphine within the lethal range.”

Mr Winter recorded a conclusion of misadventure, meaning Mr Wilson died as an unintended consequence of something that had occurred.

“There is no suggestion that Ryan had intended any harm to himself,” he added.