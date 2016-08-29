Bungling Sunderland shoplifter left his contact details at scene of theft

A bungling thief was caught after stealing a mobile phone from a Sunderland store - because he left his contact details at the scene of the crime.

Shaun McBeth, 36, visited Cash Converters, in Blandford Street, on May 31, to sell a phone, Sunderland magistrates heard.

It was just daftness, just being silly Shaun McBeth

But having handed over his personal information, he decided to grab a different phone from the counter, concealing it and leaving without paying for it.

Prosecutor Laura Lax said: “He goes into Cash Converters to try to sell a mobile phone and has given his own personal information to the cashier.

“CCTV footage shows him reaching out, stealing a Nokia mobile phone from the counter and concealing it on his person.”

McBeth, of High Street East, Sunderland, admitted theft.

He has 40 previous convictions for 95 offences and was recently released from a two-year sentence for robbery.

Representing himself in court, McBeth said: “It was just daftness, just being silly.

“Seeing it and picking it up. I put it in my pocket and left without payment.”

He was fined £40 and was told to pay £30 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £40 costs.