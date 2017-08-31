Brother of Manchester bomber to be tried in Libya over the attack

The brother of Manchester suicide bomber Salman Abedi will be tried in Libya over his role in the attack, the country's chief investigator in the case said.

Hashem Abedi was held in the war-torn country following the atrocity at the Manchester Arena in which 22 people were killed.

Five people from the North East were among the 22 who died in the suicide bomb attack; Chloe Rutherford, 17, and boyfriend Liam Curry, 19, from South Shields; Hartlepool born Jane Tweddle-Taylor, 51; and Philip Tron, 32, and his partner’s daughter Courtney Boyle, 19, from Gateshead.

According to the BBC, Libya's chief investigator in the case Asadiq Al Sour said Abedi is suspected of having helped his brother and collected materials for the attack.

Their father Ramadan, who was also detained in Libya, has been released, the broadcaster said.

Asadiq Al Sour told the BBC that Abedi will be taken to court within two months, and that British police have already questioned Abedi in Tripoli several times.

The BBC was also told that authorities in Libya have given British police a list of names of people in the UK who they say should be questioned.

The broadcaster said the people are not necessarily suspects but could provide important information about the bomber and his brother.

Last month Detective Chief Superintendent Russ Jackson, head of the North West Counter Terrorism Unit, said officers were "engaged" with the authorities in Libya.

At the time, he said: "We want to to speak to Hashem Abedi and I can now say we are currently engaging with the Crown Prosecution Service and the Libyan authorities."

Mr Jackson said attempts to speak to Hashem Abedi were part of an "ongoing" process but he refused to elaborate or say whether British police had travelled to Libya.

Salman Abedi killed 22 people when he detonated his bomb in the foyer of Manchester Arena at the end of an Ariane Grande concert on May 22.