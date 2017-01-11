Bricks fall from chimney of former shop as high winds hit Sunderland

Part of a main street through a Wearside estate is to be cordoned off to people on foot after bricks fell from a chimney due to strong winds.

Firefighters from Marley Park Fire Station were called to Ethel Terrace in Castletown at 1.30pm today after a neighbouring business noticed the stack was causing a danger.

A number of bricks had fallen onto the pavement, while around half a dozen tumbled onto the slate roof below.

The team used a long reach pole to drag them down from the roof.

The building, which is a former florist on the ground floor and has a flat upstairs, which is also empty, has been left with the building control department of Sunderland City Council to ensure it is made safe.

They council is in contact with the building's owner and will be putting up a cordon to stop people from walking alongside the store.