Bradley Lowery's parents make emotional return to Stadium of Light for season's first game

The parents of six-year-old Bradley Lowery returned to the Stadium of Light on Friday for their team's first game of the season.

And it was an emotional trip for Gemma and Carl Lowery, who welcomed a special guest alongside them for the fixture against Derby.

SAFC fan Bradley, from Blackhall, lost his fight against neuroblastoma last month. His brave journey captured the hearts of thousands across the globe, and was remembered at the stadium on Friday with a minute's applause prior to kick-off.



His family are now working to support other families with a foundation, set up in Bradley's name. It was confirmed earlier this week that Sunderland AFC offered the Bradley Lowery Foundation use of a corporate box at the ground- with Gemma and Carl deciding to give other children a chance to make memories.

On Friday, Bradley's parents were joined in a box at the Stadium of Light by a little girl who was diagnosed with cancer of the optic nerve at four months.

Nicole, who is now six, was treated at Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary alongside Bradley - and shared his love of the Black Cats.

Bradley died on July 7.

Posting on the Bradley's Fight Facebook page yesterday, mum Gemma said: "Last night was very emotional for myself and Bradley's daddy.

We both had anxiety driving up to Sunderland AFC and found it extremely difficult being there without our little superhero.

"However we were extremely proud and overwhelmed with the minute's applause. Sunderland have supported us so much and will continue to.

Nicole at the Stadium of Light for Sunderland's first game of the season. Picture: Bradley's Fight.

"Another thing I was proud of last night was having our first child use the Bradley Lowery Foundation box.

"Nicole had an amazing time and she was super excited when we scored. Her little face was amazing and that is why we will carry on with helping other children.

"I promised my baby I will do everything I can to help people who need us and to put smiles on children's faces."