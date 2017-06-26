Bradley Lowery charity single climbs the charts

A charity single released in honour of Sunderland fan Bradley Lowery is climbing up the UK's Official Chart.

Smile for Bradley, by Hartlepool sisters LIV'n'G, was released on Friday - and in today's Official Chart Update, broadcast on BBC Radio One at 5.30pm, the song was charting at number 4.

Liv'n'G.

Money raised by sales of the song will support Bradley in his ongoing fight against terminal neuroblastoma, and also support other children who suffer from cancer in his name.

Some of the 6-year-old's classmates from Blackhall Primary School also feature on the track.

The Official Chart Update runs through the top 10 as it stands every Monday following the previous Friday's Official Chart.

One Last Time by Ariana Grande was at number 10, while Bridge Over Troubled Water by Artists for Grenfell remained at number 1 - where it charted on Friday after its release on June 21, a week on from the fire.

This week's Official Chart will be broadcast on Radio One this Friday from 4pm.