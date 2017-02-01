Bradley Lowery champion Charlie's big night out with SAFC

Charlie Creaser felt like he'd got the golden ticket when he led his Black Cat heroes onto the pitch at last night's clash against Tottenham Hotspur.

We gave the six-year-old from Hetton a mascot place for Christmas after he defied his own battle with cerebral palsy to take part in a charity walk to raise £1,750 for the Bradley Lowery fund.

Charlie Creaser with David Moyes

After weeks of waiting, he received his gift at Tuesday night's game at the Stadium of Light where he was hi-fived by the players for his efforts.

The Eppleton Academy pupil relies on a walking frame to get around, but mum Michelle says the players and the club helped accommodate his needs.

Michelle, 33, said: "He absolutely loved his night and was over the moon to be given a mascot place for Christmas. The players were all great with him, especially John O'Shea who helped him on to the pitch. He also loved meeting Jermain Defoe and Fabio Borini.

"He got to go in the changing room beforehand and he seemed so excited that Jermain ate oranges. They changed things round to accommodate Charlie because he struggles to use his frame and shake hands, so instead of the mascots walking past the players and shaking hands, the players walked past Charlie and hi-fived him.

Charlie on the pitch with the players

"He loves SAFC and he got his shirt signed so we can frame it. He also made sure he had his new SAFC wheel trims on his wheelchair for the night."

Despite his own health complications, Charlie was determined to help battling Bradley Lowery, whose fight with neuroblastoma has touched the hearts of the nation.

Last September, Charlie took on a huge challenge when he undertook a one mile charity walk in Redcar to help fund treatment for Blackhall youngster Bradley.

It was a great achievement for the selfless youngster who defied doctor’s predictions that he may not ever walk after being born with quadriplegic cerebral palsy, which affects all four limbs.

Charlie, who was last month awarded an Echo Best of Wearside Child of Courage Award, hopes to one day walk unaided.

This month he will visit a Leeds General Infirmary-based specialist to see if he is eligible for a selective dorsal rhizotomy (SDR) operation to help him walk in the future.