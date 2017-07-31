Bonny Babies 2017: The search is on for the cutest kids in Sunderland

It’s back! We are once again on the lookout for Wearside’s bonniest babies.

And you can get your tiny treasures and cherished cherubs into our competition to find the bonniest of them all.

We've teamed up with The Bridges for this year's Bonny Babies.

Once more it’s free to take part. All you have to do is cut out the voucher, which you will find in your Sunderland Echo newspaper every day this week.

This year we have teamed up with The Bridges and David Shilling from Focal Point Schools in our search for the cutest kids across the city.

Photographs will take place in The Bridges from August 14-20.

Cut out your voucher, take it along with your bonny bairn, and the photographers will get snapping.

The finalists of last year's Bonny Babies.

You will need to fill out an official entry form on the day and follow our terms and conditions

Once we’ve taken all the pictures, we will publish each and every one in your favourite daily read.

A team of top judges will then select the top 20 in each age category.

Readers will then get to vote for their top tots, and the winner of each age category will receive a canvas print to cherish.

You will then get the chance to vote for the bonniest of them all from the top three, and the winner will pick up a £100 shopping voucher courtesy of The Bridges.

The age categories are:

*0-18 months

*19 months - 3 years

*37 months - 5 years.

So what are you waiting for? Cut out the form in your Echo and head down to The Bridges between August 14-20.