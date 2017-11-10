Bonfire Night brick and firework attack on Sunderland home treated as arson

An arson attack on a Sunderland home on Bonfire Night saw a brick and firework thrown through a window.

The incident happened at an address in Thompson Road, Southwick, at 8.20pm on Sunday, November 5.

A brick was thrown through the living room window, causing it to shatter and a rocket firework was fired into the room causing smoke damage to the premises.

Fortunately no one was injured and the firework was quickly extinguished.

Officers want to hear from anyone who was in the area of Ridley Street and Thompson Road between 8.20pm and 8.45pm, who may have any information about the incident .

Police are appealing for witnesses anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1273 of 05/11/17