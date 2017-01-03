'Body found' after search off Durham coast

The body of a man has reportedly been found on a beach in East Durham.

The Hartlepool lifeboat was launched earlier this evening to help search an area off Horden Point.

Paul Nicholson

A spokesman said: "The initial call was at 17.16 and we launched at 17.40."

Hartlepool and and Seaham Coastguard were also in attendance.

It is understood the body of a man has been recovered from the beach, though neither Humber Coastguard nor Durham Constabulary have confirmed the report.

Sunderland's lifeboats were also launched after a report of a body in the water this evening, but nothing was found.

Spokesman Paul Nicholson said a call had been received around 4.15pm: "There was a report from a member of the public who had spotted what they believed to possibly be a person in the water in the vicinity of Pann's Bank.

"A full search was carried out with our two RNLI lifeboats, Coastguards teams on the shore and the police helicopter for the best part of two hours but nothing was found

"The Coastguard were happy that had there been someone there, they would have been found."

Although the report had proved to be a false alarm, Mr Nicholson said it was always better to be safe than sorry.

"We would like to thank the member of the public for making the initial call," he said.

"Anybody who is in any doubt that an emergency service is required in the water should dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard simmediately.

"Do not hesitate."