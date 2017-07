Blue balloons filled the sky today in tribute to Bradley Lowery.

Across the region, people are continuing to hold tribute and fundraising events in honour of Bradley.

A balloon release in memory of Bradley Lowery, held in Shiney Row.

A group of adults and children gathered at Shiney Row roundabout at noon today, to pay their own tributes.

Clutching blue balloons emblazoned with the youngster’s name, the group shouted “there’s only one Bradley Lowery” before letting their balloons float away up into the sky.

The group then burst into applause.