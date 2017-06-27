Bin blaze leaves trail of damage outside house

A collection of wheelie bins which caught fire have left a clear up mission this morning.

Firefighters from North Moor Fire Station were called to Hemsby Close, off Hylton Road and on the former Havelock Hospital site, at 10.30pm yesterday.

The blaze had started outside a detached home, with six bins alight.

Four were destroyed and the remaining two were badly damaged.

The fire also spread to the back gate, and electricity metre and a fence, with smoke damage also caused to the house.

Fire crews used a hose reel to put out the fire and a fan to clear the area of fumes.