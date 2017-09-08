Bikers travel from around the world to pay tribute to Sunderland Hells Angel Kenny Greener

Bikers from around the world came out in force to pay tribute to a ‘legendary’ Sunderland dad.

Kenny Greener, 59, of Hylton Castle, passed away suddenly last month.

The dad-of-three had been a member of international biking group Hells Angels for 21 years, earning respect among the biking country across the world.

Hundreds of bikers descended on Sunderland to pay their last respects as he was laid to rest at Southwick Cemetery yesterday.

Members travelled from as far afield as Switzerland, Germany and the Netherlands to be there.

Harry Weir, from Southampton, set off from his home at 4.30am to make it to the funeral.

I knew him for a lot of years, and I’d describe him as crazy, but crazy lovely Patrick Rederer

He paid a touching tribute to his friend.

He said: “Kenny meant everything to me.

“He was my best friend, brother and soul-mate.

“There was no one quite like Kenny, and I’ll miss him tremendously.

Hells Angels members arrive for the funeral of fellow member Kenny Greener.

“He was the type of person who was the life and soul of every party.

“He would talk and never stop, and you wouldn’t want to stop listening to him.

“He was a great man and very proud to be from Sunderland.”

Patrick Rederer, from Zurich, Switzerland, was one of those who travelled the furthest to be at the service.

Kenny Greener was part of Hells Angels for 21 years.

He said: “Kenny was a lovely man.

“I knew him for a lot of years, and I’d describe him as crazy, but crazy lovely.

“It was very important for me to be here for his funeral – it wasn’t in question.

“It was my duty.”

Another of Kenny’s friends from Hells Angels said: “Kenny was a legend of a man, and that is proved by the amount of people that came to his funeral.

“He was a real name in our community, who was self-educated and charismatic, and as respectful as he was respected.

Hells Angels members arrive for the funeral of fellow member Kenny Greener.

“His presence could fill any room or capture any audience.

“It’s often said that the size of the funeral shows you the size of the man, and that’s certainly the case.

“In the 21 years he was with Hells Angels, he travelled the world, and went to pretty much every country that there are Hells Angels.

“He was a very well-respected Hells Angel worldwide.”

The funeral service for Hells Angels member Kenny Greener.

Hells Angels member Harry Weir paid tribute to his friend Kenny Greener.

Flowers in memory of Hells Angels member Kenny Greener.

A Hells Angels member from Scotland with flowers at the funeral of Kenny Greener.

A card on flowers in memory of Hells Angels member Kenny Greener.